New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new parliament project , actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday asked what was the point of such a massive financial indulgence at a time when India's economic growth suffered its worst fall.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief's statement comes hours before the launch of the first phase of his poll campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The actor-politician will embark on his first phase of campaign between December 13-16. During this four-day schedule, Haasan will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts. Haasan had launched MNM in February 2018 and the party had faced last year's Lok Sabha elections but could not return any MP.

"Who will build a Parliament worth Rs 1,000 crore when half of the country is hungry after losing livelihood due to coronavirus. When thousands died as the Great Wall of China was being built, the rulers said it was to protect people. To protect whom are you building the Rs 1,000-crore Parliament? Please answer my honourable elected PM," Haasan tweeted on Saturday.

On December 10, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building at an event that was attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. Modi also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses

At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.