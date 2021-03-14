Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the first list of 17 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. According to the list released by the party, former Congress leader Kushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights whereas state party chief L Murugan will fight from Dharampur (SC) seats. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Nilgiris; E-pass Mandatory For People Entering State From Kerala. Check Latest Guidelines

While addressing the media, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, “In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner & we’ll be contesting in 20 Assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram. Senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: BJP Candidate List Likely Today