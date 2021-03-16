Chennai: Tamil Nadu elections are around the corner and the Congress party has released its manifesto promising employment for the youth, abolition of NEET exam, as well as a ban on liquor shops in the state. The grand old party released the poll manifesto at the Congress office in Chennai. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: MK Stalin Leads Roadshow, Files Nomination From Kolathur Constituency

“500 youths will be given training in every district for government jobs. We will implement schemes for providing employment to the youth. We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least 5 years,” said Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Files Nomination For Tamil Nadu Polls For Coimbatore South Constituency

“After our government comes, we will take steps to close liquor shops. To protect inter caste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish NEET exam,” he added. Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021: 3-Phase Polling to Begin on March 27. Constituency-Wise Voting Dates And Complete Poll Schedule

The Congress has already announced a pre-poll alliance with Stalin’s DMK. “The DMK and the Congress have sealed seat-sharing deal. The Congress will contest in 25 assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat. Both cadre will now work together. We will win big,” Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu was quoted as saying by NDTV earlier this month.

In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK and DMK are at the centre stage of the political battle. Chief Minister Palaniswami-led AIADMK is fighting to keep power against MK Stalin, son of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, with the BJP backing it up. Meanwhile, former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who is also the nephew of Sasikala, is adding spice to the poll fight with his party AMMK, which recently allied with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Earlier today, the DMK changed its Aathur constituency candidate Jeeva Stalin with Chinnadhurai for the upcoming assembly election.