Home

Tamil Nadu

Cauvery Water Dispute: Protestors Call For Bandh In 8 Tamil Nadu Districts, Close Down 12,000 Shops In Nagapattinam

Cauvery Water Dispute: Protestors Call For Bandh In 8 Tamil Nadu Districts, Close Down 12,000 Shops In Nagapattinam

Cauvery Water Dispute has triggered multiple protests in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While pro-Kannada groups are protesting in Bengaluru today, a Bandh call for 8 Tamil Nadu districts has also been called for by protestors..

Tamil Nadu Bandh Call in 8 Districts Amid Cauvery Dispute

New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been a burning issue triggering several protests in both the States, against allocating and not being given water from River Cauvery, respectively. Pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka are protesting in front of Raj Bhawan, Bengaluru today and now it has been reported that protestors in Tamil Nadu also, have called for a Bandh in eight districts and traders have shut down 12,000 shops in the Nagapattinam district of the state. Which districts of Tamil Nadu state are affected by the Bandh, What’s Open and What’s Closed during the protest and what is the situation of protests in Bengaluru, Karnataka..

Trending Now

Protestors Call For Bandh In 8 Tamil Nadu Districts

As part of a joint campaign, the Cauvery Delta Protection Movement and the farmers’ union called for a shutdown in the delta districts on Wednesday, demanding the intervention of the Centre to ensure that the Karnataka government release adequate water from the Cauvery to save Kuruvai paddy and begin Samba cultivation. The joint protest was launched across 8 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Trichy, Tanjore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur, on Wednesday morning and will continue till October 12, Thursday.

You may like to read

Tamil Nadu Protest: What’s Open What’s Closed

While all commercial establishments will remain closed as part of the shutdown, only those for meeting the daily needs of the people will stay open in these districts. In these eight districts, Nagapattinam is also included. The traders in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu downed shutters of about 12,000 shops and commercial establishments in the Nagapattinam district on Wednesday morning.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Monday, adopted a resolution urging the Union government to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. The resolution was passed unanimously. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu between September 28 and October 15. This was earlier refused by the Karnataka govt and amid the war of words and politics around the Cauvery issue, farmers in both states have launched protests.

Pro-Kannada Organisations To Stage Protest In Bengaluru, Karnataka

The protest will be held today, i.e. October 11, 2023 and will be led by Vatal Nagaraj and other Pro Kannada activists. The Karnatak Rakshina Vedike is demanding an immediate stop in Cauvery water being released to Tamil Nadu. The pro-Kannada organisations also held a protest on Tuesday at Bengaluru Rural’s Hoskote in Karnataka over the Cauvery water issue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES