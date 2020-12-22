What can be termed as a precautionary measure to curb the further spread of coronavirus in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has put a ban on New Year celebrations, parties and revelry on beaches in the state to prevent big gatherings. Also Read - President-elect Joe Biden Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot on Live Broadcast

The Tamil Nadu government has banned beach restaurants, resorts, hotels and clubs from organising big celebrations on New Year. Celebrations on roads have also been prohibited by the government. The state government's decision came after Tamil Nadu recorded 1,114 cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has said there's no permission for the public to gather and indulge in revelries on the beaches on December 31 and January 1. There will be no midnight revelries on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including the beach resorts that are known to host gala events on New Year eve.

“The government has been taking concerted measures to contain the spread of the infection and is slowly relaxing the restrictions after a stringent lockdown period of nearly 8 months. People should cooperate with the government in containing the virus spread,” the Tamil Nadu government order said.

However, regular functioning of hotels, restaurants, clubs and resorts shall continue with the current standard operating procedures in place.