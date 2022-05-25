New Delhi: A BJP member was allegedly hacked to death by a group of three people in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. The incident took place in Chennai’s Chintadripet locality on Tuesday and the deceased has been identified as Tamil Nadu BJP Central District Chairman of the SC/ST wing, Balachandran.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Chennai Traffic Police to Implement Strict Helmet Rule For Bike, Pillion Riders From Today

“For the past six months, there was a problem between my son and one Dharga Mohan. Dharga Mohan’s sons Pradeep and Sanjay wanted to join BJP, but my son refused as they are rowdies. Then, there was a clash between my son and them,” father of BJP’s Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“There was also a clash between them and my son regarding a cloth shop where Pradeep and Sanjay demanded money from the shop (owner). Police should arrest them quickly,” Viswanathan demanded on Wednesday. The body of the deceased was brought to the hospital for autopsy. As per State police officials, he was killed by three unknown people in Chintadripet.

Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal told reporters, “It’s a murder case involving previous enmity (angle). Eyewitnesses have spoken about the incident. We have formed a special team to arrest the accused. I have come here to see if there was a lapse of any sort.” Police said further probe was underway.