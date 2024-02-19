Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Govt Announces New Payroll Subsidy For High-Paying Jobs

Home

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu presented the state's budget in the Assembly today. He said that the state government is going to introduce a payroll subsidy for high-paying jobs in Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Under this, the subsidy of 30 percent in the 1st year, 20 percent in year 2 and 10 percent in year 3 for jobs with pay above Rs 1 lakh per month.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu on Monday presented the state’s budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2024-2025. The budget showcased a vast plan including various sectors such as infrastructure, education to social welfare and cultural preservation. Minister Thenarassu said that the state government is going to introduce a payroll subsidy for high-paying jobs in Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Under this, the subsidy of 30 percent in the 1st year, 20 percent in year 2 and 10 percent in year 3 for jobs with pay above Rs 1 lakh per month.

The state finance minister also announced that free Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided at 1,000 places in all the major corporations including Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, etc.

Another key highlights of the state budget was the allotment of Rs 12,000 crore for second phase of Chennai metro rail project this year.

Another highlights of the budget was allocation of Rs 2,500 crore for the upgrade 4,457 km road in urban areas. The announcement focussed on improving connectivity and mobility within urban areas.

The state finance minister said that Rs 946 crore has been allocated for enhancing drinking water and sewage infrastructure in North Chennai, considering the health of the people.

the Karnataka government also plans to implement an Urban Green Scheme under the Under the Pasumai Thamizhnadu Mission.

Tamil Nadu budget 2024-25: Focus Jobs

To foster economic growth and job creation, certain provisions have been included in the budget for the establishment of a new IT park in Coimbatore, with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore. This also includes the development of a SIPCOT industrial park in Thanjavur at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

Tamil Nadu budget 2024-25: Focus on Education

The Karnataka government has announced Rs. 44.042 crore for the school education department, highlighting the importance of quality education for the youths of the state.

Thamzih Puthalvan scheme aims to alleviate educational expenses for families and promote academic excellence. The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to students in 6th to 12th grades.

Tamil Nadu budget 2024-25: Sports Sector

To promote sports in the state, an establishment of Olympic Academies in four cities across Tamil Nadu has been proposed in the budget, fostering talent development and sports infrastructure.

In a forward-looking move, the budget announced the introduction of the TN Artificial Intelligence Mission, with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister leading the initiative. This underscores the state’s commitment to harnessing emerging technologies for economic growth and societal development.

Overall, the budget reflects Tamil Nadu’s vision for inclusive and sustainable development, prioritising infrastructure enhancement, education, healthcare, and industrial growth.

(with agency inputs)

