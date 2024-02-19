Home

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 Crore Allocated For Roads In Rural Areas, 8 Lakh Concrete Houses by 2030 | Key Highlights

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Mudhalvarin Thayumanavar scheme will be launched this year to reduce the number of people living under the poverty line.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday presented the state budget for the year 2024-25 and allocated Rs 1,000 crore for road in rural areas. While presenting the budget, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for improving roads in rural areas that is spead over 2,000kms.

The Tamil Nadu government’s budget promised the exercise on the “7 grand Tamil dream,” that included social justice and women’s welfare at the core. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the budget and made a slew of announcements.

8 Lakh Concrete Houses By 2030

During the budget presentation, the Tamil Nadu government said it plans to build 8 lakh concrete houses by 2030. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Mudhalvarin Thayumanavar scheme will be launched this year to reduce the number of people living under the poverty line.

As per the Niti Ayog, only 2.2% population in the state are below poverty line. The state government will take steps to reduce the number of people living under poverty, he said.

Known as ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’, the housing scheme is named after the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. As part of the scheme, 8 lakh concrete houses will be constructed in rural areas across the state to make it ‘hut-free’ by 2030, he said.

Thennarasu said in his budget speech said social justice, welfare of the marginalised, making Tamil youth global achievers were among the 7 goals.

Other Announcements

Among other announcements, the finance minister announced allocating Rs 300 crore in budget for civic amenities including roads for areas nearby city corporations. Thennarasu said the state has made very significant progress in poverty reduction through its welfare schemes.

The state finance minister said an integrated textile complex, which will comprise components including exhibition hall and centre for handicraft startups, will be established in an area of four lakh sq ft in Chennai at a financial outlay of Rs 227 crore.

He further allocated Rs 400 crore towards phase II of extension, renovation and modernization of Grand Anicut Canal System and said this would benefit 2.5 lakh acres in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts.

Among other announcements, Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said 3,000 new buses, 500 battery operated vehicles will be procured this financial year.

Among other announcements, Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said 3,000 new buses, 500 battery operated vehicles will be procured this financial year.