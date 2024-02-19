Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Chennai Metro Rail Project to Get Major Upgrades in 2nd Phase at Rs 12,000 Cr

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Chennai Metro Rail Project to Get Major Upgrades in 2nd Phase at Rs 12,000 Cr

While presenting the budge, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu mentioned that as Rs 12,000 crore will be allotted for second phase of Chennai metro rail project this year.

Updated: February 19, 2024 12:25 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

chennai metro
Tamil Nadu Budget: Govt Allocates Rs 12,000 Crore For Chennai Metro Rail Project’s Second Phase

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu on Monday presented the state’s budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2024-2025. The budget showcased a comprehensive plan including various sectors such as infrastructure, education, social welfare and cultural preservation. While presenting this year’s budget, he said that the state government has decided that Rs 12,000 crore will be allotted for second phase of Chennai metro rail project this year.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.