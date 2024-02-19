Tamil Nadu Budget: Govt Allocates Rs 12,000 Crore For Chennai Metro Rail Project’s Second Phase

Home

Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Chennai Metro Rail Project to Get Major Upgrades in 2nd Phase at Rs 12,000 Cr

While presenting the budge, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu mentioned that as Rs 12,000 crore will be allotted for second phase of Chennai metro rail project this year.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu on Monday presented the state’s budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2024-2025. The budget showcased a comprehensive plan including various sectors such as infrastructure, education, social welfare and cultural preservation. While presenting this year’s budget, he said that the state government has decided that Rs 12,000 crore will be allotted for second phase of Chennai metro rail project this year.

