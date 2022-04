Chennai: Power supply will be affected in parts of Chennai on Friday owing to scheduled maintenance work, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) announced. The areas where the power supply will be affected today between 9 am and 2 pm are Tambaram, Adyar-Gandhi Nagar, Porur, Guindy, Sembium, Tondairpet/Kaladipet, Red Hills. As per a report, supply is expected to resume before 2 pm.Also Read - Domestic Flight Operations From Chandigarh to Indore, Chennai to Start From March 27 | Details Here

Full List of Affected Areas