Chennai: As the Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading quickly across the country, the MK-Stalin led Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for New Year celebrations. As part of its Covid-19 prevention measures, public gatherings at all beaches have been banned in the state for December 31 and January 1.Also Read - Delhi On Alert After Detection of 4 Fresh Omicron Cases; India's Tally Mounts to 45 | Key Points

“There will be no access to people to all the beaches on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 as part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid,” an official release quoting Stalin said. Notably, the popular Marina Beach here among others in the state is swarmed by new year revelers every year.

The new guidelines come a day after CM Stalin held a review meeting of the Covid pandemic situation in Tamil Nadu, especially in the wake of the emergence of the latest Omicron variant in neighbouring states. Besides, certain relaxations were also announced in the state for students from Standard 6-12. As per the latest guidelines, higher education institutions will no more be held on a rotational basis but will be ‘normal’ from next month.

“Further, to address a shortcoming in learning skills by school-going students and considering their future, classes 6-12 will no more be held on a rotational basis from January 3, 2022 onwards but will be normal”, it said. The government also allowed swimming pools to function.

However, the state government extended Covid-related curbs till December 31 and said the existing restrictions on social, cultural, and political meetings would continue.

“Following the emergence of Omicron variant cases in the neighbouring states–Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, people should avoid crowding in the ensuing festival season and follow Covid protocol including use of face-mask and social distancing and get vaccinated”, the CM said.