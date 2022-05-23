Chennai: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police is all set to implement a special drive for ensuring strict helmet rules for all two-wheeler riders and pillion riders from Monday. The special drive will be conducted to raise awareness of the importance of wearing helmets. According to an advisory of the traffic police, all motorists should follow the traffic rules and cooperate in the mission to make it an accident-free city.

As part of the drive, strict action will be taken against all those riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet as per the Motor Vehicles Act and fines will be collected on the spot if the riders are found violating rules.

@ChennaiTraffic Strict action against pillion riders without helmets – Always take care of the one behind pic.twitter.com/JRWdHYg3Cv — Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@ChennaiTraffic) May 22, 2022

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior city traffic police official said, “The drive is to make people understand that rules are there to help people and not just to collect fines.” He said that Rs 100 will be collected as a fine from a rider without a helmet and 100 if the pillion rider is not wearing a helmet.

The officer said, “Till Sunday we just advised people to wear helmets, but from Monday onwards we will implement the rule strictly. Fines will be collected and cases will be booked.” As a press release from the city traffic police said, between January 1 and May 15, 98 bike riders lost their lives and 841 sustained injuries in Chennai.

According to a report by The Hindu analysis of the data on road accidents involving two-wheelers from January 1 to May 15 this year reveals that 98 people were killed and 841 suffered injuries. Of these, 80 motorcycle riders and 18 pillion riders lost their lives and 714 motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured as they were not wearing helmets.