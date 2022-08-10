Chennai/Tamil Nadu: A Class 12 girl student was found dead in a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district on Wednesday. The police suspect the death to be a case of suicide. Officials said that the girl was found in an unconscious state in the classroom. She was rushed to the Kannai Primary Health Centre, however, doctors there referred her to the Villupuram Government Hospital where she was declared dead.Also Read - FTII Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Pune, Police Suspect Suicide

Suicide Spree In Tamil Nadu

This comes amid a worrying spate of suicide incidents in Tamil Nadu. On July 27, a class 12 student from Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district died by suicide. The 17-year-old boy hanged himself at his home near Karaikudi in the Sivagangai district of the state, news agency ANI reported. Prior to that two students had ended their lives.

On July 13, a class 12 student jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalizing the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to the suicides of these three girls.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7