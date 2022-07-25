Chennai/Tamil Nadu: A class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Tiruvallur district here, on Monday. The deceased identified as P Sarala was found hanging in the hostel room of Sacred Hearts Girls Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution in Kilachery, Tiruvallur district, 50 kms from Chennai, on Monday. Police sources said that she was a native of Tekkalur near Tiruttani. The reason behind her extreme step was not yet known as no suicide not has been recovered.Also Read - Violence in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi: 3 Arrested Over Death of School Girl, Security Tightened

Meanwhile, heavy police personnel have been deployed at the school premises after the incident as parents and relatives of the deceased are holding a protest in Thekkalur. The girl’s body has been sent to a government hospital in Tiruvallur for postmortem examination. Further investigations are underway.

For the unversed, this is the second such incident in two weeks. On July 13, a class 12 student was found dead at the school in Tamil Nadu’ Kallakurichi district which escalated into a major issue. The private school where the girl was studying was vandalised and the people took to the streets thus torching four school buses and one police bus. Furniture and other materials were also destroyed.

With the police drawing flak from all corners over the manner in which it was handled, a heavy police contingent is deployed near the school. Police from other adjacent districts have also been called up to replenish stocks. After the Kallakurichi incident, the state police are on the back foot and not to escalate any violence, many contingents of police have reached the spot.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)