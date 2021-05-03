Chennai: After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed his government’s resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday. It is learnt that Palaniswami who is in Salem has sent his resignation letter to Purohit. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Check Full List of Winners Constituency-wise

The DMK led by party president MK Stalin has won 126 seats and is leading in another 7 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. Along with its allies the DMK has won a total of 152 seats.

Election for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly was held on April 6 and counting of votes began on Sunday morning.

Palaniswami, also the Joint Coordinator of AIADMK, wished MK Stalin who was to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister.

On his part Stalin thanked Palaniswami for his wishes and also requested the latter’s support and guidance for making Tamil Nadu as the best state.

(With inputs from IANS)