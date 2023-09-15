Home

Tamil Nadu Rolls Out Rs 1,000 Women's Monthly Allowance Scheme; Here's All You Need To Know

The eligibility criteria include the woman should be above 21 years of age i.e., born before 2002 and her family income should be below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Kancheepuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with a beneficiary during the launch of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' (Kalaignar Women's Rights Assistance Scheme), offering Rs.1000 monthly assistance to women, in Kancheepuram district, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai: The DMK government’s flagship Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women was rolled out on Friday by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Stalin launched the social welfare initiative — Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme) — at Kanchipuram. A basic income programme, it is named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the state government has christened the assistance the “right” of women.

CM Stalin also distributed ATM cards to the beneficiaries of the scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 1,000 per month will be deposited to the accounts of all eligible women beneficiaries. The government has identified as many as 1.06 crore women (1,06,50,000) as beneficiaries under the plan and the Rs 1,000 assistance is paid to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme) at Kanchipuram. Under this scheme, Rs 1000 per month will be deposited to the accounts of all eligible women beneficiaries CM also distributes ATM cards to the… pic.twitter.com/MG7vE5t80W — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

The eligibility criteria include the woman should be above 21 years of age i.e., born before 2002 and her family income should be below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

The family of the woman must not own above 5 acres of wetland or 10 acres of dry land and the annual electricity consumption of the woman’s household must be less than 3600 units.

Although the programme attempts to be inclusive, some groups of people are not allowed to apply. Those include the women who work for banks, income taxpayers, professional taxpayers, pensioners, elected members of municipal authorities, and public sector undertakings (PSUs), as well as workers of state and federal governments and PSUs.

