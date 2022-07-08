Chennai: In a matter of concern, at least 31 students from the same school in Andipatti of Theni district in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, reported news agency ANI on Friday. Ten parents have also tested positive for the infection, it added.Also Read - Melbourne Announces Plan to Reduce Covid Transmission at Workplaces | Here's How

The district education department has temporarily closed the school after a huge number of Coronavirus cases were reported there. Further details are awaited