Woman, Minor Daughter Returning From China Test Covid Positive In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Latest Update: The Madurai District Collector said the samples have been forwarded to the public health lab for further testing, while the mother and child have been isolated.

Tamil Nadu has not detected the new Omicron BF 7 subvariant till date.

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Latest Update: A woman and her 6-year-old daughter, who reached Tamil Nadu’s Madurai from China via Sri Lanka, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

Giving details, the Madurai District Collector said the samples have been forwarded to the public health lab for further testing, while the mother and child have been isolated.

Till Tuesday, Tamil Nadu has reported 51 active Covid cases. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, after inspecting the mock drill as directed by the Union Health Ministry, said that the state has adequate oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and all infrastructure required to counter any emergency situation related to Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu has not detected the new Omicron BF 7 subvariant till date. This has led to the surge in the number of positive Covid 19 cases in China, Japan, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and Brazil.

(With inputs from IANS)