COVID Scare: Tamil Nadu Begins RT-PCR Tests For Passengers at These Airports From Saturday | Full List Here

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Latest News Today: Amid COVID scare across the country, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it will start random RTPCR testing of passengers at airports in Coimbatore, Chennai, Trichy, Madurai from Saturday onwards. Giving details, Tamil Nadu Health Minister said that the state’s health department has increased vigilance at public places and all necessary arrangements will be made at international airports.

“The health department has increased vigilance at public places. Necessary arrangements will be made at international airports like Coimbatore, Chennai, Trichy, Madurai for the random RTPCR testing of passengers from tomorrow as per the order of Central government,” he said.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin review the COVID situation in the state and said the strain of coronavirus driving infections in the state is being constantly monitored.

After the COVID review meeting, the chief minister said that adequate beds have been kept ready in state-run hospitals even though the infection count is low in the state.

Stalin further added that the infection count of influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections is also being monitored in the state.

In the wake of the rising COVID cases, the chief minister directed officials to ensure social distancing is followed in public areas and said that those with symptoms should visit doctors and undergo the required treatment.

He also assured that there is no need to panic as all necessary measures have been taken to safeguard the people of the state.