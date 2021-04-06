CHENNAI: Amid the sudden spike in the deadly coronavirus cases, rumours are rife that there will be a complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections on April 6. The state’s Health Secretary has denied any such possibility of a state-wide lockdown; however, he has said that strict rules will be issued to curb the surge in coronavirus cases. Also Read - Over 600 Coaches, Parents And Swimmers Appeal With Karnataka Government to Re-Open Pools

According to the New Indian Express report, the Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan, has asked people to not pay heed to any such rumour and informed that necessary steps will definitely be taken to restrict non-essential activities in Tamil Nadu in a bid to prevent a Maharashtra-like COVID-19 situation in the state.

What the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said

In the news report, the Health Secretary mentioned that depending on the need, non-essential activities may be restricted step by step without affecting the public. "We must gain the cooperation of people without affecting them. A decision will be taken after a meeting with experts. People should not panic but follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Radhakrishnan said.

As much as it is government’s responsibility, it is equally people’s responsibility too to take all necessary precautions to curb the spread of COVID infection. People should avoid gathering in large numbers during non-essential activities like marriages, funerals and cultural events, besides also avoiding unnecessary travel, the health secretary added.

What actions will be taken?

Keeping in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, restrictions will certainly be tightened in containment zones after the Tamil Nadu assembly elections and essential items will be supplied to people through volunteers, Radhakrishnan said. Also, fever camps and door-to-door fever surveillance will be intensified after the elections, the news site quoted him as saying. According to reports, there are 925 containment zones in Tamil Nadu as of now.

Other details

The Health Secretary added that the test positivity rate is 8.01 percent in Chennai, 6.85 percent in Ranipet, 6.17 percent in Coimbatore and 5.53 percent in Chengalpattu. “The Union Health Ministry has advised to bring down the positivity rate to below 5 percent. So, testing and contact tracing will be intensified and screening centres will also be increased.”

Meanwhile he also requested people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols and urged all those eligible to get vaccinated. “People should realise that cases are increasing because of violation of standard operating procedures,” Radhakrishnan said.