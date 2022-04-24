Chennai: The Covid positive cases at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) touched 60 on Sunday against 55 a day earlier. Noting the surge in cases, the Health Department urged the district authorities to be “prudent” and not let the guard down in controlling the spread of the virus. Chief Minister M K Stalin is also scheduled to hold an important meeting with Collectors and district health officials on Monday to discuss the prevalence of COVID-19 in the State.Also Read - IIT Madras COVID Cluster: 25 More Students Test Positive For Corona, Total Tally Mounts to 55 | 10 Points

Earlier, Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, in his letter to the Collectors, called for effective administration of vaccines to eligible people, including administering of booster doses. The Health Minister, along with Radhakrishnan and senior department officials, took stoke of the situation in the campus and accessed the situation. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26

“New infections at IIT-Madras have gone up to 60 till date. As many as 2,015 people were tested of the total 7,300 at the institution,” Subramanian told reporters on the campus. Urging the people of the state not to panic, Subramanian said the State was reporting nil fatalities for more than a month and appealed to the public not to drop guards. Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started? Delhi's R-Value Crosses 2 This Week, Shows IIT Study. Here's What It Means

The government has decided to hold a mega vaccination drive next month, he said.

“One lakh vaccination camps are planned across the State on May 8. The exercise will focus on 1.46 crore people who are yet to receive the second dose of vaccines and 54 lakh people are yet to receive the first dose,” the Minister said.

To those people aged above 60 and eligible to receive the booster dose, the department is administering the vaccines daily, he said. Radhakrishnan, in the letter, said the recent cluster at IIT-Madras was a “pointer” to the urgent need to ensure and strictly enforce COVID-appropriate.

“The rising cases is a pointer to increase in surveillance and ensure self-health monitoring and testing is advocated…”, he said.

The Health Secretary said people continue to flout the mask rule in markets, film theatres, malls and the least the Health Department can do was to increase the awareness drive and enforce the decision on imposing the fine on violators.

On those tested COVID-19 positive, he said the samples should be sent for whole genomic sequencing to determine the variant or sub-variant, though only Omicron variant (of COVID-19) was reported last month.

“The situation is in control so far, but it is always better to be prudent, cautious and guarded and more importantly well-prepared and not let the guard down and also plan for effective administration of vaccinations,” he said.

On Saturday, the cases at the institute climbed to 55, the State government said.