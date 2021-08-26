Chennai: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu Government has directed all the directs all districts to stay alert despite the downward trend in the Covid cases. According to the reports, except for three districts of Tamil Nadu, all others reported less than 100 fresh cases each on Wednesday. The State recorded 1,573 fresh cases, as against a total of 1,56,386 persons tested.Also Read - COVID Second Wave Not Over Yet, Need To Follow Guidelines, Warns Govt After Kerala Reports High Cases

Coimbatore (181), Chennai (170) and Erode (130) recorded the most number of cases. Perambalur reported the lowest number of cases, at five. Seven cases each were reported in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar. According to a Hindu report, in each of the districts of Thanjavur, Salem, Erode and Chengalpattu, over 1,000 persons are under treatment. Coimbatore has 2,132 active cases and Chennai has 2002. Also Read - Situation in Kerala is Grave, State Govt's 'Carelessness' Reason Behind Steep Rise in COVID-19 cases: Union Minister

Of the 27 deaths (6 at private hospitals and 21 at government hospitals), three persons had no co-morbidities, while 24 others succumbed to the infection. So far, 34,788 persons have died of the infection. The fatalities include deferred reconciled deaths reported from Ranipet and Tiruppur related to the month of May. Also Read - India Adds 46,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 22.7% Higher Than Yesterday; 31,445 From Kerala | Top 10 Points

INDIA COVID TALLY

With 46,164 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India”s total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,25,58,530, while the active cases rose to 3,33,725, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,36,365 with 607 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 11,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,87,283 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,31,29,378. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 62 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,88,440 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.