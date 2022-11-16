Drugged, Gangraped By 5 Men For One Year, Teenage Girl Rescued From Tamil Nadu’s Trichy; 3 Arrested

Trichy: Drugged, gangraped by 5 men for over one year, a 16-year-old girl was rescued from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy. As per a report by India Toda, the teenage girl was drugged by her relative and then blackmailed with an obscene video for a year. In this regard, police have arrested three accused and are hunting for two more involved in the crime.

The report further claimed the minor girl was taken by her relative, Ranganathan, to a secluded area on a bike, where she was drugged by him. Ranganathan then called four of his friends who sexually assaulted her and recorded the act on their phones.

As per the report, Ranganathan’s friends used the video to blackmail the child and sexually assaulted her on several occasions over the course of one year.

Amid these developments, the victim’s parents got her married to a person in Trichy after noticing a change in her behaviour. However, when child’s rights activists heard of the marriage, they alerted Musiri Police and the officials rescued the victim and sent her to a child protection home.

In a shocking development, the video of sexual abuse went viral on WhatsApp and after coming to know about this, the girl’s parents filed a complaint with Musiri All-Women Police who, upon investigation, discovered that there was a brawl between Ranganathan and his friends when one of them shared the video on WhatsApp.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Ranganathan, Manikandan and Ganesh and the are on the lookout for two more accused.