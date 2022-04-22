Chennai: A heinous crime incident has come to the surface in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. A 12-year-old boy was arrested after a 17-year-old girl gave birth to a baby after being raped by him, news agency IANS reported. The Thanjavur All Women Police held the boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. However, when contacted, the police said that even though the girl had named the 12-year-old boy, they are investigating whether someone else was involved in it.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Mandates Mask as Covid Cases Climb; Violators to Pay ₹500 Fine

The police said that the girl was admitted to Raja Mirasudar government hospital on April 16 after she complained of stomach pain. Doctors examining her found that she was nine months pregnant and she delivered a baby girl the same day. The hospital authorities informed the Tanjavur All Women Police station and questioned the girl. She named a 12-year-old boy who lived in the same neighbourhood. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped by 80 Men in 8 Months, All Arrested

The Thanjavur All Women Police arrested the boy under the POCSO Act Section 5(1) and 5 (j)(ii). The boy has been sent to a juvenile home in Thanjavur. The police said that they are conducting a DNA test on the boy to ascertain his age and to find out whether he is the biological father of the child. Tanjavur All Women Police inspector, Ravimathi told IANS that the police are conducting a detailed investigation and have questioned the parents of the girl too. Also Read - Ahead of Wedding, Bride Slashes Fiancé's Neck on 'Surprise' Date

(Based on IANS inputs)