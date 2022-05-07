Chennai: In a major development in the Tamil Nadu custodial death case, four more police officers have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a Dalit man Vignesh, reported news agency ANI. The Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has also invoked the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) Act 1989 in the case.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Stalin Marks One Year Of DMK Govt With 5 Big Announcements. Read HERE

The fresh arrests come after investigating officers confirmed the arrest of two police personnel in connection with the murder. The policemen identified as Munaf and Ponraj were arrested by the CB-CID police on Friday night. They have been charged under Section 302 of IPC for the custodial death of Vignesh. At least nine police personnel have appeared before the probing officers until now.

Relatives of Vignesh have alleged that he died due to police torture and the post-mortem report has revealed that there were 13 injuries on his body, including a broken tibial bone on his right leg.

What happened in the case?

Vignesh and his friend Suresh, both habitual offenders, were taken into custody by the Secretariat police in Chennai on April 18.

The following morning, the police said he developed seizures and was taken to the Kilpauak government hospital where he was brought dead.

After his death, Vignesh’s family staged protests and the state police had to suspend Sub-Inspector Pugazham Perumal, Constable Ponraj, and Home Guard Deepak of the Secretariat colony police station.

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID on late night arrested Ponraj and writer Manaf in connection to Vignesh’s death.

The CB-CID questioned nine police personnel, including Perumal, sub-inspector Ganapathy, armed reserve police constable Karthik, Munaf, head constable Kumar, constable Anandhi.

(With agency inputs)