Chennai: Parents often go to great lengths to provide a bright and secure future to their kids. But where do you draw the line? Also Read - This Chennai Luxury Hotel Becomes Coronavirus Hotspot as 85 Test Positive

A 47-year old dentist from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly forging his daughter’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score card and a call letter for medical counselling to get admission into an MBBS programme, police said on Saturday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till Jan 31, no Public Gathering in New Year

The dentist, Balachandran, hailing from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district was arrested and produced before a court here, which remanded him to judicial custody on Friday. Also Read - Kamal Haasan to Meet Rajinikanth Soon, Will Seek Political Support For Upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections

A police officer said the dentist has been lodged at the Saidapet sub-jail.

The forgery came to light recently when the father and daughter duo turned up for MBBS admission counselling session held here and produced a ‘call letter’ for counselling and a ‘NEET marksheet’ that showed a score of 610.

On scrutiny, medical admission authorities found that her name did not figure either in the rank chart or call list for couselling.

It was found that the girl had a score of 27 but submitted a forged certificate and similarly, the call letter too was fake. Based on a complaint from authorities, police launched a search and arrested the dentist.

In 2019, a NEET impersonation scam rocked Tamil Nadu and at least nine persons, including medical students were arrested.

A number of ‘aspirants’ allegedly hired ‘expert’ proxies to write NEET on their behalf.

Such hired individuals scored good marks in the test which aided aspirants to get admissions in medical courses.

(With inputs from PTI)