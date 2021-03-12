Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday released list of all 173 candidates for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, scheduled to be held on April 6. While party chief MK Stalin will contest from Kolathur constituency again, his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the metropolis. Also Read - DMK Releases List For TN Assembly Election 2021; Stalin to Contest From Kolathur, Udayanidhi

Stalin has retained most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam– all former ministers, besides others. Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, the DMK chief said Thanga Tamilselvan will contest against Dy CM O Panneerselvam and T Sampathkumar will take on CM E Palaniswami in Edappadi.

DMK Gen Secy Durai Murugan to contest from Katpadi. Furthermore, he informed that he will file the nomination, which started Friday in the poll-bound state, on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.

Out of power since 2011, Stalin-led DMK is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.

Since many of the parties including the MDMK will be contesting on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, the lead partner will be effectively in fray in 187 seats, Stalin added.