Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: On a day when Tamil Nadu goes to polls, VK Sasikala, confidante of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa alleged that her name has been ‘removed’ from the voters’ list without her knowledge. “It is an injustice”, she said through her legal counsel. Speaking to news agency PTI, her lawyer said legal action will be initiated against officials responsible for this. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Kamal Haasan A ‘Super-Nota'; His Party Will Not Win Single Seat, Says Karti Chidambaram

As per the PTI report, Sasikala’s name had earlier figured in Chennai’s Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, her counsel N Raja Senthoor Pandian said. Earlier, she was a resident of late Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, which was converted into a memorial by the AIADMK government. Also Read - From Washing Clothes to Making Dosa, These Tamil Nadu Candidates Have Come Up With Unique Ideas to Spice Up Their Poll Campaign

However, after her release from prison in January, Sasikala had said she would stay off politics. She had served a four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case, of which the late Chief Minister was convicted also. Also Read - Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Passed by Lok Sabha

Her counsel N Raja Senthoor Pandian told a Tamil television channel that officials informed him that Sasikala’s name was deleted on January 31, 2019, following revision and ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that year.

He said when they got to know about it last month, he had apprised Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo that no notice was sent to her before her name was struck off the rolls, which was an ‘injustice.’

However, Sahoo told him that the deadline to make inclusions or deletions had expired already, Pandian claimed.

Then, he asked the poll officer that while official communications from other arms of the government were addressed previously to the Parapana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru, why was a notice on the deletion of her name not sent.

To this, Sahoo replied that it was not clear as to who was responsible for it and also informed the counsel that any process related to the matter could be taken up only after the culmination of the election process.

(With inputs from PTI)