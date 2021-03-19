Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is expected to release its party manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election 2021 in Coimbatore today. If reports are to be believed, the MNM is likely to focus on women’s issues, employment opportunities for the youth and development of sports in its manifesto. The MNM is expected to promise 50 lakh jobs, women-only banks and making Jallikattu an international spectator sport, reported Times Now. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Files Nomination For Tamil Nadu Polls For Coimbatore South Constituency

Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. MNM had inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls. AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each. The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a “promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government,” the agreement between the parties said.

About Makkal Needhi Maiam Party

In 2018, actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam, professing a ”Centrist” line. His party garnered 3.77 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and got 15,75,640 valid votes out of 4,18,25,669, the total valid votes polled in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Elections

Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6, the counting will take place on May 2, 2o21. The results of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 will also be announced on the same day i.e. May 2, 2021. It must be noted that Kanyakumari Parliamentary by-poll will also take place on April 6, 2021. The tenure of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly ends on May 24, 2021.