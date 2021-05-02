Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021 will begin at 8 AM today. Tamil Nadu went to polls in a single phase on April 6. This time, the battle is between the ruling AIADMK (in allaince with BJP), and M.K Stalin-led DMK which, as predicted by exit polls, may storm back to power after a hiatus of 10 years. The elections in Tamil Nadu will be keenly watched across India. In case you are wondering when and where to watch the Tamil Nadu election, we have got you covered. Read on. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: DMK Vs AIADMK, Who Will Emerge Winner? Vote Counting to Begin at 8 AM

When will Tamil Nadu election results be declared?

The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu election 2021 will begin at 8 AM today (Sunday). The results will be announced by the evening.

Where to watch live counting of votes on TV?

You can tune in to Zee News as it is the one-stop destination for Live TV coverage for Tamil Nadu assembly election results.

You can also watch Zee News on TV.

Alternatively, people can get full election coverage at india.com.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls

The CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News showed that the DMK-led alliance is expected to secure 160 to 172 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The Republic-CNX exit poll also predicted DMK’s victory with 160-170 seats. Likewise, the India Today-My Axis predicted DMK’s victory in Tamil Nadu with 175-195 assembly seats. According to NDTV’s poll of exit polls, DMK is likely to win with at least 171 seats. AIADMK, on the other hand, is expected to bag 49-59 seats, showed most exit polls.

The exit poll shows that a combination of a 10-year anti-incumbency factor and the absence of a charismatic successor to J Jayalalithaa are expected to lead to an electoral setback for the ruling AIADMK-led coalition.

2016 Assembly Election

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK-led alliance had emerged victorious on 134 seats while the DMK–led coalition managed to corner 98 seats. Smaller parties remain irrelevant in Tamil Nadu politics.