Chennai: DMK has won the Tamil Nadu election 2021 as the party and its allies have secured over 150 seats, dethroning the ruling AIADMK. A party needs to cross a majority mark of 118 to emerge as a winner in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. MK Stalin-led DMK will be returning to power after a hiatus of 10 years. With the DMK winning the assembly polls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has sent his government’s resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. On his part, Stalin thanked Palaniswami for his wishes and also requested the latter’s support and guidance for making Tamil Nadu the best state. Election for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly was held on April 6 and counting of votes began on Sunday. Meanwhile, readers can check the winners in their constituency below. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: DMK+ Headed Towards Victory | LATEST UPDATE

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Here’s the Full list of winners