Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai. Stalin is seeking a third term from Kolathur in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections which will go to polls on April 6.

Accompanied by senior party leader and Harbour constituency MLA PK Sekar Babu, Stalin filed his nomination papers at Ayanavaram. Soon after, Stalin took out a roadshow in Kolathur.

The DMK chief has been representing the constituency since 2011 and is seeking another term, even as his party is keen to capture power by defeating the ruling AIADMK which has been in the ruling saddle for the last ten years.

Notably, this is the first Tamil Nadu election without former Chief Minister and Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi. The DMK chief hopes to fill in his father’s shoes by becoming the next chief minister.

Chief Minister Palaniswami Files Nomination From Edapadi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Palaniswami has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers. Palaniswami is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district.

Kamal Haasan Files Nomination For Coimbatore South Constituency

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan is set to make his electoral debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as he filed his nomination for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency today.

The actor-turned politician had announced on Friday that he would be contesting from Coimbatore South.