Kerala: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday enforced strict monitoring at its Walayar checkpoint in view of increasing cases of coronavirus in Kerala. The health department of Tamil Nadu along with the police officials are monitoring and keeping track of the borders at Kaliyakkavilai near Nagercoil and Walayar adjoining Coimbatore district. The border is being inspected by the Coimbatore District Collector, Dr GS Sameeran.Also Read - This Tamil Nadu District Makes Full Vaccination a Must For Buying Liquor. Details Here

List of Documents required Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: New Restrictions Imposed Till Sept 15, Entry to Beaches Prohibited On Sundays | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

E-pass (where mandatory)

Two-dose fully vaccinated COVID-19 certificate

OR, negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours of the journey

Identity proof like Aadhaar card for verification

The police and other officials are verifying the COVID-19 vaccination certificates or a negative COVID-19 (RT-PCR) report not older than 72 hours of the journey. People failing to produce the certificates are being sent back to the Walayar border. The government has issued guidelines mandating the travellers from Kerala to present either a two-dose fully vaccinated certificate or a negative RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours within the journey. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Steps up Vigil on Borders, Makes Negative COVID-19 Test/Vaccination Certificate Mandatory For Keralites

As per the officials present at the Walayar check post, over 3,000 people reached the border on Sunday alone to enter into the state, out of which many were returned after they failed to show the necessary certificates. The officials added that a large number of people are returning to Tamil Nadu from Kerala after Onam Holidays and have not adhered to the mandatory guidelines.

Kerala has been recording fresh cases of coronavirus around 30,000 for the past several days and the number of fatalities per day is also increasing. M Subramanian, state Health Minister, while speaking to IANS reporters said, “We are safeguarding the people of Tamil Nadu by strict monitoring as mandated in the guidelines prepared by our health experts. There is stringent checking at all borders.”

(With inputs from IANS)