Chennai: A 26-year-old engineering dropout from Tamil Nadu’s Tirumullaivoyal has been arrested for allegedly extorting money and valuables from several women after befriending them on Facebook under a string of fake profiles, reported news agency IANS quoting the police on Sunday. Lokesh used to befriend women, who were seeking friendship through social media platforms, mainly Facebook, using fake profiles with photos of different people and names, police said. He would then enter into intimate relationships with these women, get their details, take screenshots of chats with them, and threaten to share these details with their friends and relatives, they added.Also Read - WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Phones From This Date | Check Full List Here

Police registered a case after a college student lodged a complaint that she was threatened by a person whom she had befriended on Facebook and had demanded that she hand over jewellery and cash. After his arrest on Saturday, Lokesh was produced before a magistrate’s court, which sent him to judicial custody. Also Read - Dalit Man in Karnataka Made to Spend Rs 11,000 on Feast For Entering Temple

Police said that the accused had cheated and threatened several women in Puducherry, Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari and even a woman from Malayasia and had taken money and other valuables from them. A senior police officer said that the police are checking whether he had cheated more people and whether there were any associates who were working with him. Also Read - Flood Alert Issued in THESE Districts of Tamil Nadu As Krishnagiri Dam Reaches Full Capacity

(With inputs from IANS)