Chennai: DMK led by M.K. Stalin looks all set to storm back to power after 10 years with a big majority. The party is expected to win anywhere between 140-173 seats. The ruling AIADMK-led alliance, of which BJP is also part, is expected to win 49-59 seats in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the exit poll findings and projections are based on personal interviews conducted statewide on and after polling day among adults, all confirmed voters. The final results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Stalin's DMK to Return to Power in Tamil Nadu, Predict Exit Polls. Check Who Gave What

Projection summary: The CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News shows that the DMK-led alliance is projected to secure 160 to 172 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The Republic-CNX exit poll has also predicted DMK’s victory with 160-170 seats. Likewise, the India Today-My Axis has predicted DMK’s victory in Tamil Nadu with 175-195 assembly seats. According to NDTV’s poll of exit polls, DMK likely to win with at least 171 seats. AIADMK, on the other hand, is expected to bag 49-59 seats, showed most exit polls.

The exit poll shows that a combination of a 10-year anti-incumbency factor and the absence of a charismatic successor to J Jayalalithaa are expected to lead to an electoral setback for the ruling AIADMK-led coalition.

In the first polls held after the death of Tamil Nadu political stalwarts Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi, the southern state will witness the return of the DMK-Congress alliance.

2016 Assembly Election: In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK-led alliance had emerged victorious on 134 seats while the DMK–led coalition managed to corner 98 seats. Smaller parties remain irrelevant in Tamil Nadu politics.

Tamil Nadu went to the polls in a single phase on April 6.

FOR FULL COVERAGE ON TAMIL NADU EXIT POLLS, CLICK HERE