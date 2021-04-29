Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has extended night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases, said a state government order issued on Thursday. Also Read - COVID19 Travel Restrictions in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, And Tamil Nadu | All You Need to Know

Further, it was decided by the Tamil Nadu government that all cinemas/multiplexes/theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places will remain closed until further orders.

The night curfew will continue to be enforced throughout the state from 10 pm and 4 pm. Here are the night curfew guidelines in Tamil Nadu:

Intra state and inter state private and public bus transport will not be permitted

Auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed to ply for medical emergencies and for rail/air passengers only.

Movement for essential services will be permitted in night curfew.