Chennai: The first budget of the MK Stalin government will be presented on August 13 and people expect lot of sops from the state finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, who himself was a banker.

While the AIADMK government had presented a budget for 2021-22 already, the Stalin government will be presenting a revised budget for 2021-22.

Interestingly the banker turned politician Palanivel Thiagarajan has gone on record by stating that the major part of the budget would be written by himself which is a radical shift from the previous years wherein the finance ministers had to depend totally on IAS officers for preparing the budget.

The state government from this budget year onwards would be presenting a separate agriculture budget as the state government had promised that its priority would be agriculture and to incorporate modern technologies in the farm sector.

With the rural body elections round the corner, the budget to be presented by the DMK government would have several freebies for the public including the promised monthly emolument of Rs 1,000 for homemakers which were promised in the election manifesto of the DMK.