Chennai: State highway authorities have allocated an amount of Rs 392.16 crore for flood mitigation work in Chennai and 13 other districts of Tamil Nadu. This move came after the state highways department accorded sanction for the same and the work is to begin soon.

A government order was issued on Friday and the Chief Engineer of the construction and maintenance wing of the state highways submitted a proposal to conduct permanent flood restoration work in Chennai city and 13 other districts.

The department will be constructing additional bridges and vents, cross drainage works, replacing pipe culverts. This would be done to construct drains and micro drains and carry out reconstruction of damaged protective works.

It may be noted that the cyclones, ‘Nivar’ and ‘Burevi’ wrecked havoc in these areas in November and December 2020. Again, Chennai and the neighboring districts were badly affected by the floods in November 2021. Hence, there is an utmost requirement to begin the mitigation work as a precautionary measure during floods.

According to the news agency, IANS, an amount of Rs 80 crore has been specifically allocated to tackle inundation during floods and this money is sanctioned under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP).

(With inputs from IANS)