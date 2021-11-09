Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday has declared local holidays for two days in nine states in the wake of the weather forecast. The nine districts have declared holidays on Nov 10, Nov 11.Also Read - Chennai: Amma Canteen to Provide Free Food In Flood Affected Areas, Says CM Stalin

Here is the list of nine districts that have been declared Holiday for Nov 10, Nov 11 Also Read - Chennai Rains: CMRL Reduces Frequency of Metro Trains Till Nov 12 | Check Revised Timing

Chennai

Kancheepuram

Thiruvallur

Chengalpattu

Cuddalore

Nagapattinam

Thanjavur

Thiruvarur

Mayiladuthurai

A depression is expected to form over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal due to cyclonic circulation gathering strength over the area, and the Met Department expects it to hit the coast of north Tamil Nadu in the next 36 hours. Across the state, educational institutions in 14 districts have had to suspend classes due to the continued rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal for Tuesday. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Continuous Downpour Wreak Havoc; Power Supply Cut In Certain Areas Of Chennai

Similarly, red alerts have been sounded for Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal, on Wednesday. On Thursday, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram and Tiruvannamalai, have been put on red alert.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea off Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and towards the Sri Lankan coast. Earlier, today Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that the state will provide free food through Amma Canteens to the flood-affected areas till the current heavy downpour ends.

(With Inputs From IANS)