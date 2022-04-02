Chennai: In a not-so-good news for Tamil Nadu residents, the state government has increased the property tax in various corporations, municipalities and panchayats in the range of 25-150%, according to an official statement. The state government, however, said that despite the increase in tax, the rates are still lower than other metro cities. In Chennai corporation, now 50% property tax will be charged for areas below 600 sq ft, 75% for 600-1,200 sq ft, 100% for 1,201-1800 sq ft and 150% for those above sq ft, reported the livemint.Also Read - Chennai to Face Power Cut Today. Check Timings And List of Affected Areas

The government said revision in property taxes was based on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. In an official release, the government said inflation and various other economic indicators rose over time, while the property tax remained the same. It further said the share of own sources of revenue of urban local bodies have declined drastically during the period, while the revenue expenditure has increased manifold putting the municipal finances under severe strain. Also Read - 'Unconstitutional': SC Strikes Down 10.5% Reservation For Tamil Nadu's Vanniyar Community in Jobs, Colleges

“Considering the financial needs of the urban local bodies to provide civic infra and basic amenities to the citizens, the mandatory conditions specified by 15th Finance Commission for availing grants and the entry level conditions for receiving funds under various central schemes and also the report of the committee, the government has decided that the general revision of property tax in all municipalities and town panchayats may be taken up immediately,” the official release said. Also Read - Pyar ka Bandhan: Tamil Nadu Man Builds Temple in Memory of His Late Pet Dog

Opposition AIADMK lashed out at the DMK government for raising the property tax, saying the hike is just a trailer of many more such things to come in the future.