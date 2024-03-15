Home

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu HORROR! 10-Yr-Old Schoolboy Sodomised, Killed By Teen In Dharmapuri; Body Dumped In Well

A 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 17-year-old teen in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

Tamil Nadu news: In a horrifying incident, a 10-year-old schoolboy was allegedly sodomised and killed by another minor, a 17-year-old boy, in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. The shocking incident came to the fore after the victim’s parents filed a missing report on Wednesday evening, following which the police learned from CCTV footage that the child had gone to field with the teen boy, but did not come back while the accused returned.

Giving details. an official said the deceased victim, a class 5 student, went missing on Wednesday, prompting his worried parents to search for the child. While asking around the village, the parents learned that the boy was last seen with a 17-year-old teen from the neighbourhood, following which the parents filed a missing person report.

During investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage from the area which showed the victim accompanying the accused, a class 12th student, into a field but the latter returned alone,the official said.

“The 17-year-old was detained on suspicion based on CCTV evidence and during questioning he confessed to sexually assaulting and killing the child and dumping his body into a well,” the police said.

The accused teen told the police that he had lured the boy on the pretext of plucking mangoes from a field where he sodomised the child and later killed him by pushing him into a well as he feared that the 10-year-old might reveal the sexual abuse to his parents.

Following his confession, a fire and emergency services team rushed to the crime scene and recovered the child’s body after searching for over two hours on Thursday, police said, adding that the accused has been booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family alleged that the accused was under the influence of Ganja and demanded stringent punishment for him.

