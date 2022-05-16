Chennai: For the first time in the history of the Madras High Court, a judge on Sunday conducted a case through ‘WhatsApp’. Justice G R Swaminathan, who was stationed in Nagercoil, where he had gone to attend a marriage function, took up the case following a submission of P R Srinivasan, the hereditary trustee of Shri Abheeshta Varadaraja Swamy temple, that his village will face the ‘divine wrath’ if the proposed ‘Rath’ (Car) festival was not held on Monday.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

It was a triangular session, with the judge hearing the case from Nagercoil, petitioner's counsel at one place and Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram, at another place, in the city. The issue pertained to a temple in the Dharmapuri district.

"This fervent prayer of the writ petitioner made me hold an emergency sitting from Nagercoil and conduct the case through WhatsApp," the judge said in the opening sentence of his order.

Holding that the Inspector attached to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Department does not have the jurisdiction to issue an order directing the temple Thakkar (Fit person) and the hereditary trustee to stop the car festival, the judge quashed the same.

After quashing the impugned order, the judge directed the temple authorities to strictly follow the rules and regulations stipulated by the government while holding temple festivals and the state-run discom TANGEDCO to cut power supply in the area for a few hours, from the beginning of the processions till it reaches back to its stand (Nilai).

Eleven persons were killed on the spot and 17 others were injured last month near Thanjavur due to electrocution when a temple chariot came in contact with a High Tension electricity line during a procession.

(With PTI inputs)