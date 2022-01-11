New Delhi: “There is no need for full lockdown as of now”, Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian clarified. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Subramanian said that Chief Minister has asserted that the economy should not be affected and restricted lockdown is enough for now.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Curbs Extended Till January 31; Places of Worship to Remain Closed For 5 Days. Fresh Guidelines Here

His statement comes a day after the state extended the existing COVID restrictions till January 31 and imposed fresh curbs restricting entry into religious places of worship from January 14 to 18, to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Besides, night curfew, which was imposed from January 6, will continue till this month-end and there will be a complete lockdown on January 16 (Sunday), the government said. Also Read - Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Guidelines for Events; Mandates RT-PCR Test Report For Unvaccinated

However, in view of the mid-January Pongal (harvest) festival, the government has allowed travel in state-run buses with 75 per cent occupancy to enable the people to reach their native districts. Further, worship in all religious places of worship has been disallowed from January 14 to 18 in a bid to prevent crowding. Also Read - Tamil Nadu's Complete Lockdown On Sundays Kicks In Today: What's Allowed, What's Not

Other restrictions pertaining to restaurants’ take away service and theatres will continue till this month-end, the release said.

The government urged the people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest and also asked the traders and business establishments to provide hand sanitiser and strictly follow the government COVID safety norms.

In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has reported 13,990 fresh infections, while active cases soared to 62,767.