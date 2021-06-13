Chennai: With coronavirus cases finally dropping in India, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a slew of relaxations against the ongoing lockdown. The unlock process will be effective from Monday (June 14) in 27 districts, including Chennai. However, 11 districts in the state will continue to remain under strict lockdown. Also Read - Sputnik V Rollout in Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital by Next Week

Tamil Nadu Unlock: What’s allowed

After 35 long days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin finally allowed the reopening of salons, parks and state-run liquor outlets in the 27 districts.

Tea shops and stalls selling snacks and other items in these districts will be allowed to function from 6 AM to 5 PM.

Sweet and savoury shops have been permitted to be open from 8 AM till 2 PM and only parcel services are allowed.

Restaurants and bakeries will continue to remain functional.

Building construction firms have been allowed to resume office with a 50 per cent workforce.

Tamil Nadu Unlock: What’s NOT allowed