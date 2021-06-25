New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced Covid-19 lockdown extension by another week till July 5. It also announced some travel relaxations in the three categories of districts.

Further travel relaxations have been allowed in category II (23 districts) and category III, which consists of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet in addition to the ones already allowed.

Accordingly, in 27 districts, private security staff and housekeeping staff employed in apartments, offices and houses can travel without e-registration. Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters and self-employed people will be allowed to travel without registration from 6 am – 7 pm. Walking will be allowed in all beaches in the state from 5 am to 9 am.

E-pass regulations

No e-pass will be required for inter-district travel for wedding events in the 27 districts. E-pass is required for inter district travel for wedding from category I to other districts and vice versa. The family of the bride or the groom will have to avail the e-pass from the district collector of the district where the wedding is happening after accessing https://eregister.tnega.org. Those wanting to visit places such as, the Nilgiris, Kodaikkanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri and Courtallam for emergency purposes will have to avail e-pass from the concerned district collector.

Public transport

In category III comprising Chennai, Chengelpet, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram, public transport is already allowed with 50% occupancy in buses and government buses, without air conditioning. Inter district transport between these four districts was also allowed with 50% occupancy. This has now been extended to the category II districts too.

In the four districts under category III, rented cars, taxis and auto rickshaws were already allowed to operate with passengers not having to avail e-registration. However, in taxis three passengers other than the driver and in auto rickshaws, two passengers other than the driver are allowed. Transport services attached to homes providing shelter to children, juveniles, differently abled, old age homes can operate without e-registration in these four districts and staff employed in juvenile correction homes/centers too need not avail e-registration.

Travel restrictions to stay in 11 districts

In the 11 districts that are still badly affected by Covid-19, the existing travel restrictions will be in place such as public being allowed to travel in rented cars, taxis and in auto rickshaws and movement of private security service staff and housekeeping staff in apartment complexes, electricians, plumbers and carpenters after e-registration. The 11 districts are — Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.