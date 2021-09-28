Chennai: The MK Stalin- led Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended the Covid induced curbs in the state till October 31. The religious places in the state will also remain shut on all Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays. Tamil Nadu Schools would however re-open for physical classes. Classes would resume for standard 1 to 8 with strict COVID-19 guidelines.Also Read - TNEA 2021 Counselling Begins Today; to be Held in Four Rounds | Check Steps to Register

“Considering the upcoming festival season and possible increase of Covid-19 infections with the public gatherings, the Covid-19 lockdown will be in place till October 31,” chief minister M K Stalin said in a statement. Also Read - Extra Fees Collected From SC, ST Students In Tamil Nadu Refunded: Government Tells High Court

The state government has also allowed the weekly public grievances meeting and monthly grievances meeting for farmers by following Covid-19 protocols. The chief minister asked the public to remain watchful and avoid going to crowded places. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Engineering Dropout Arrested For Blackmailing Women After Befriending Them on Facebook

Schools Reopening:

The decision to start offline classes has been taken after considering the views of experts, parents, and educationists. The Chief Minister mentioned that the medical experts, parents as well as educationists have highlighted that the closure of schools for a long period of time has caused stress amongst students. Thus, schools would resume with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing.

Further, hand sanitizers should be used at regular intervals and there should be repeated sanitization of school buildings. All stakeholders are expected to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines.