Chennai: To contain the spread of the virus further, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a fresh set of guidelines and made e-pass mandatory for every kinds of travel within the state. Part of the guidelines, E-registration is made mandatory for intra-district and inter-district travel along with intra-state and inter-state travel. The guidelines will come into effect from May 17 at 6 AM. E-registration will also be made compulsory for those coming from foreign countries.

The state government also imposed a fresh set of restrictions on opening of shops., According to the new restrictions, vegetable and grocery shops and departmental stores will be allowed to function only till 10 AM. Earlier, they were allowed to remain open till 12 noon.

Notably, the full lockdown in the state will be in force on both Sundays — May 16 and 23.

E-pass in Tamil Nadu: Here’s how to apply?

First, you need to visit the official website https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass. You need to register yourself here with phone number and then fill the form that follows. After this, one window will appear where you have to apply for e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles) and air for both individuals and groups. Then you have to select the type of e-pass you need and provide all necessary details like name, address (home and destination). After this, you will have to upload required documents such as medical records in case of a medical emergency or wedding invitation if the journey is for a wedding.

Then submit both documents and ID proof for verification.

Soon after the verification is done, the e-pass will be processed.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu recorded 31,892 new cases and 20,037 recoveries with 288 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, the state recorded 30,621 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 14,99,485 while 297 deaths took the toll to 16,768.

The State capital accounted for 6,991 new infections, totalling 4,19,261 till date. The metropolis leads also in the number of fatalities with 5,546 deaths.