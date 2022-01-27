Chennai: Owing to the marginal dip in the covid cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday ordered extension the lockdown norms in the state for two more weeks till February 15 with few important relaxations during the coming days. According to the order, from February 1 onwards, physical classes will start for students studying in Standards 1 to 12. However, playschools, LKG and UKG will not function.Also Read - Upset Over Obesity, Tamil Nadu Girl Commits Suicide

Government and private universities, colleges, polytechnics and training centres can function from February 1 (except those which are functioning as Covid centres). The government has also said that there will not be a complete lockdown this Sunday (January 30), as it is being withdrawn. Also Read - Explained | Why Centre And States Are At Stand-Off Over Proposed Changes In Civil Servants’ Deputation Rule?

Here are the new guidelines released by the government:

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will be reopen from February 1

The night curfew has been lifted from tomorrow.

There will not be a complete lockdown this Sunday (January 30)

The number of guests at weddings has been fixed at 100, while only 50 are allowed for funerals, according to the new rules.

Places of worship will be allowed to remain open on all days.

The present 50 per cent occupancy restrictions for restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will remain in place.

No cultural and community events or exhibitions by government or private entities will take place.

To recall, the Stalin government had earlier ordered closure of schools following a spate of infections while permitting classes for higher secondary students till Pongal (mid-January). Also Read - Tamil Nadu Bride Calls Off Wedding After Dance Goes Awry: Report

Later, all the higher secondary schools were asked to remain shut till this month-end.

The state logged 28,515 coronavirus positive cases today, taking the total count to 32,52,751.