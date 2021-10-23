Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday decided to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions till November 15 with some relaxations. The 11 PM closure deadline for shops and restaurants in the state has been be lifted from today, reported NDTV.Also Read - TNEA Supplementary Counselling Rank List 2021 Released on official website tneaonline.org | Check Steps HERE

Physical classes in schools will be allowed from November 1 on a rotational basis for Standard 1 to 8. Standalone bars have been allowed to reopen too.

The MK Stalin-led government has also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in movie theatres and permitted full-fledged filming and cultural activities. Transport norms have also been relaxed.

Tamil Nadu lockdown extension: Full guidelines here