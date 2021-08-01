Tamil Nadu Lockdown: In a bid to prevent surge in Covid cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday made negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people coming to the state from Kerala. “RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5”, state Health Minister, Ma Subramanian made the announcement today.Also Read - Coronavirus' Delta Variant Cripples Asian Countries; China, Thailand & Malaysia Witness Record Surge

The development comes as Kerala witnessed a sudden surge in Covid cases in the last few days. The state yesterday saw 20,624 new Covid positive cases, taking the total new cases in the past five days to over one lakh. Also Read - Districts Badly Hit by 2nd Wave May Not Witness Intense 3rd Wave, Claims ICMR Study

Kerala Health Minister Veena George cautioned the people that utmost caution has to be maintained with regard to observing Covid protocols as in the present circumstances according to experts a possible third wave is expected. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Decision After 15 Days on Night Life, Weekend Curbs, Says CM

“According to statistics, 50 per cent of the state population is vulnerable to Covid. Moreover the new Delta virus is also a serious one and if the third wave happens before the vaccination process is over in the state, then things could be worrisome,” said George.